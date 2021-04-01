CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for urgent meeting in wake of surge in COVID-19 cases

In the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been closely monitoring the situation. Expressing grave concern over the matter, CM Arvind Kejriwal has decided to hold an urgent meeting on April 2, 4 PM onwards. Health Minister Satyendar Jain along with his department officials, will be a part of the meeting.
Owing to the surge in cases, CM Kejriwal shall deliberate on preparing an action plan to fight the pandemic, including issues like containment zones, vaccination drive, and maintaining the availability of hospital beds. The departmental officials have also been instructed to prepare and present an action plan to tackle the pandemic.
Including Delhi, the entire country is witnessing a surge in cases in the recent past. CM Kejriwal is keeping a close eye on the situation of Delhi, and is ensuring a daily review by receiving regular updates from the officials. In furtherance to the orders given by CM Kejriwal, the health department has increased its vigilance measures, and has taken a number of monumental steps to combat Covid-19.
After the orders given by Arvind Kejriwal, beds in 33 private hospitals have been increased by 25% for ICU, and 25% for normal ward beds respectively. These 33 hospitals posesser 1705 beds until 30th March 2021, and post the aforementioned order, they have now been increased upto 2547. The Covid designated beds for normal wards have had a plus of 842, and ICU beds, which were 608 until March 30, have been allotted 230 more beds. Hence, the total number of COVID designated ICU beds are now 838 in these 33 private hospitals.
Post the orders by CM Arvind Kejriwal, surveillance and monitoring teams have been sternly observing the situation at the district level. Moreover, tracing of upto a minimum of 30 contacts of those who have been tested positive will be done. They will also be required to isolate themselves so that the spread can be contained at the initial stage.
It has been observed that the stated protocols and guidelines by the Delhi government are not being followed in a number of public places, and have been showing negligence regarding wearing masks. The CM has announced that stringent action will be taken against those found without masks in public. At the district level, the surveillance teams are overseeing that the people follow Covid appropriate behaviour, the most important one being that they wear masks. After the orders given by CM Kejriwal, the target of conducting as many as 80,000 tests has been set on a daily basis, so as to contain the spread of the virus.
The Kejriwal-led government is ensuring that people in large numbers are vaccinated at the earliest. Owing to the orders given by CM Kejriwal, vaccination centres have been increased to around 600. Starting today, those above the age of 45 will be inoculated. Delhi government is making the vaccination drive reachable to those who have been unable to register for the jabs due to personal reasons. Such people can directly walk-in into the vaccine centre and get injected with the vaccine between 3 PM and 9 PM.
