CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for urgent meeting in wake of surge in COVID-19 cases

In the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been closely monitoring the situation. Expressing grave concern over the matter, CM Arvind Kejriwal has decided to hold an urgent meeting on April 2, 4 PM onwards. Health Minister Satyendar Jain along with his department officials, will be a part of the meeting.

Owing to the surge in cases, CM Kejriwal shall deliberate on preparing an action plan to fight the pandemic, including issues like containment zones, vaccination drive, and maintaining the availability of hospital beds. The departmental officials have also been instructed to prepare and present an action plan to tackle the pandemic.



Including Delhi, the entire country is witnessing a surge in cases in the recent past. CM Kejriwal is keeping a close eye on the situation of Delhi, and is ensuring a daily review by receiving regular updates from the officials. In furtherance to the orders given by CM Kejriwal, the health department has increased its vigilance measures, and has taken a number of monumental steps to combat Covid-19.