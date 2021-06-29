'Closely monitor case positivity and bed occupancy on regular basis': MHA directs States/UTs

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday directed States/UTs to consider the implementation of targetted and prompt actions for COVID-19 containment and management until July 31. States/UTs have been asked take necessary measures under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said in a letter to the Chief Secretaries of States and Administrators of UTs.

"States/UTs should closely monitor case positivity and bed occupancy on regular basis, taking district as an administrative unit. On witnessing any early sign of increase in case positivity and higher bed occupancy, necessary action should be taken for containment and upgradation of health infrastructure. For districts identified with high positivity and higher bed occupancy, States/ UTs may consider imposing restrictions," MHA said.

"States/ UTs shall also regularly monitor districts with higher number of active cases per million population, as it is an important indicator to predict need for upgrading health infrastructure and logistics so that early and prompt action can be taken in this regard," it added.

The MHA in the letter said there should be a continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for effective management of COVID-19 i.e. Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

"As has been emphasized in previous MHA orders and advisories, adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour is crucial to guard against any surge in infection. To reiterate, COVID appropriate behaviour includes mandatory use of masks, hand hygiene, following physical/social distancing (2 gaj ki doori) and proper ventilation of closed places. While easing restrictions, it must be ensured that there is no let up in adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour," the letter read.