Click here for updated dates of JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, WBJEE, KCET, KLEEE, VITEEE, TS EAMCET and other competitive admission exams

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases amidst the second wave of the pandemic, many entrance exams across the country, for engineering and medical courses have been postponed.

We have collated a list of dates of various entrance exams for you:

JEE Main

This year, JEE Main was scheduled to be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May. While February and March session exams were conducted as per the schedule, April and May's sessions have been postponed. In another move providing relief to students, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 May session scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to 28 has been postponed, announced the National Testing Agency (NTA).The new exam date 2021 for both the sessions will be announced at least 15 days before the examination is conducted.

JEE Advanced 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be conducted on July 3, 2021.

NEET 2021

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be conducted on August 1, the Ministry of Education's National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday."The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned.

"The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode on August 1," the NTA said in the official notification.

NEET PG

The exam will not be held before August 31, 2021.

WBJEE

The date for the West Bengal joint entrance exam has been announced—it will be held on 11 July 2021.

BITSAT

BITS Pilani has released BITSAT 2021 exam dates along with the official brochure. BITSAT 2021, which was slated to be conducted from June 24 to 30 has been postponed. The new exam date will be announced soon, and BITS is expected to conduct the exam in July or August 2021.

Telangana EAMCET

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a timetable for the Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET).

As per the schedule, common entrance tests will be held from July 5 to July 9.

The TS EAMCET exam for Agriculture and Medical stream is scheduled to be held on July 5 and July 6 whereas the exam dates for Engineering are July 7, July 8, and July 9. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, one in the morning from 9 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

VITEEE 2021

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the exam schedule for the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2021. The exam will be conducted in online proctored mode from May 28, 29 and 31, 2021.

KLEEE

KL University Engineering Entrance Examination's Phase 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 24th,25th, and 26th March 2021. On the other hand, the Phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted in the KLEEE 2021 Phase 2 is scheduled to be conducted on May 14, 15 & 16 in online remote proctored mode.

KCET

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) KCET 2021which was scheduled to be held on July 07 & 08 has been postponed. The new date being August 28 and 29.