Click here for timetables for Class 10, Class 12 board exams of CBSE, ICSE, state boards

Bihar

The Class 12 examinations conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) started on February 1 following strict security arrangements and Covid-19 protocols. A total of 1,473 examination centres have been set up across the state for conducting these exams.

While the BSEB Class 10 board exams will take place between February 17 and 24.

West Bengal

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will hold WB Class 10 Board Exam 2021 from June 1 to June 10, 2021. WBCHSE will conduct WB Class 12 Board Exam 2021 from June 15 to June 30, 2021.

Assam

Assam board Class 10 board examinations would be conducted from May 11, 2021. The higher secondary or Class 12 examinations will be conducted by AHSEC from May 12, 2021. Results for AHSEC examinations would be declared between July 7 and 30.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will hold the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2021 from May 4, 2021. Practical exams will be held between April 15 and 30.

Odisha

Odisha Government announced that the annual board examination for class 10 students will be held from May 3 to May 15, 2021, and, the result for the board exams shall be announced within 40-50 days.

Gujarat

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Wednesday announced board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will commence from May 10.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education will conduct RBSE Board Exams 2021 after May 15, 2021, and would end by June 15.

Uttar Pradesh

UP Board recently announced the date sheet for the Class 10, 12 exams. The exam will commence on April 24 and end on May 12. The board exams will start at 8 am and continue until 11.15 am. The second paper will start at 2 pm and continue till 5.15 pm.

Click here to download the date sheet.

Madhya Pradesh

The Class 10 examinations will be conducted from April 30 to May 15, 2021, while the Class 12 examinations will be held from May 1 to 18, 2021.

Click here for the timetable for Class 10 and class 12 board exams.

Kerala

Kerala state government will hold Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2021 from March 17, 2021. The Plus 2/ Class 12 exams would also be conducted from March 17 to March 30, 2021.

Class 10 exam will begin on March 17.

Karnataka

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam will be held from May 24 to June 10, said S Suresh Kumar, State Education Minister.

Punjab

The PSEB Class 10 examination will be held from April 9 to May 5, 2021. The Class 12 examination will begin on March 22 and end on April 27, 2021, for all streams. Click here for date sheet.

Telangana

The Telangana Education Department will hold SSC /Class 10 exams from May 17, 2021, to May 26, 2021. While the Class 12 exam will begin on May 2, 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)