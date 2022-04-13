Clearly a failure of Congress Government: Opposition party leaders hit out at ruling party over Karauli communal violence

While a controversy has errupted over Karauli communal violence, BJP and other oppoistion parties have been slamming the ruling Congress led governmemt in Rajasthan. BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore taking a swipe at Ashok Gehlot govt said that Rajasthan is burning.

While addressing a press conference hours after state BJP chief Satish Poonia and leader Tejasvi Surya were detained while on their way to meet Karauli victims, the leader asked how is this happening in Rajasthan?

Further strengthening his attack on the grand old party, Rajyavardhan said, this is the same Congress that had coined the term 'Hindu terror'. "We have always said that terror has no religion. But it is this Congress party that coined that term, I am not surprised by the manner in which Section 144 is being imposed," the BJP leader added.

The leader also said, "on one hand, Sec 144 is being imposed wherever Ram Navami processions are being taken out and it means there's already a mindset that this is Hindu community and it will do rioting."

The Jaipur district administration on Saturday imposed Section 144 CrPC till May 9 and suspended the gathering of crowds, protests, assemblies and processions without prior permission in the entire rural and urban area.

On the other hand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin also hit out at the ruling party in the state saying that This is clearly a failure of the Congress Government in Rajasthan.

"It is only due to their negligence that a communal riot took place and the Muslim community was subjected to targetted violence," AIMIM chief added.

The BJP leaders were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border but kept demanding that they be allowed to meet victims of the April 2 violence, which broke out after a bike rally being carried out to mark Hindu new year was pelted with stones.

Over 30 people were injured in the violence.

"Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan. The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami shobha yatra & the unwillingness of Congress govt to act against the aggressors is deplorable," tweeted Surya, who is also the chief of the BJYM, the BJP's youth wing.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 05:12 PM IST