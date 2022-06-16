'Clear violation of liberty': Chidambaram on manhandling Congress protesters over Gandhi's summons

Chidambaram terms manhandling of Congress protesters a 'clear violation of liberty' | ANI

In a recent update, the Congress has written a complaint to the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on the manhandling of the party members protesting over Rahul Gandhi's summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram terming the action 'clear violation of liberty' has alleged that the police have assaulted MPs of both Houses and have taken them away to distances as far as the border of Haryana.

Speaking to ANI, Chidambaram said, "We just met Rajya Sabha Chairman & have given a written complaint on the manner in which the police have acted for the last 3 days. They have assaulted MPs of both Houses, taken them away to distances as far as the border of Haryana."

"Police have detained MPs without a written order for 8-12hrs, they denied them food & water & when the MPs asked if they've been arrested, police didn't give any answer... it's a clear violation of liberty... every fundamental right violated," he added.



Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told the news agency, "All detained Congress leaders were kept illegally. No cases were registered. Our leaders had to go to hospitals, some have broken ribs. We came to Vice President-Rajya Sabha Chairman to appeal, it's his duty to protect us."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Centre over 'attack' on MPs

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha accused the Centre of 'vendetta and violent politics'. He also alleged that the Delhi Police barged into the AICC headquarters and attacked the party members in a 'pre-planned manner'.

"We spoke about Delhi Police officers who barged into the AICC office and attacked our MPs and workers in a pre-planned manner," Chowdhury told the media after the meeting.

Congress workers stage massive protests

Hundreds of Congress members have staged protest since the former Congress chief appeared before the ED for questioning in money laundering linked to the National Herald newspaper. The grand old party workers are protesting in Delhi, Rajasthan's Jaipur, Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Karnataka's Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu's Chennai, among others.