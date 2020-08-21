Clean sweep? AAP mocks BJP-led MCD over Swachh Survekshan results

On Thursday, the list of India's cleanest and most polluted cities was released, with Indore topping the list, while Patna ranked at the bottom. And soon after, it became a way of scoring political brownie points.

Former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe at Nitish Kumar over the state's rather abysmal rankings -- six cities from Bihar ranked among the dirtiest 10 for those with population less than 10 lakh. And the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi went on the offensive attacking the BJP led MCD.

And while the Union territory of New Delhi has been adjudged the cleanest capital city, the municipal corporations within Delhi have not fared well. Sharing a short clip from the movie 3 Idiots, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday took at jibe at the BJP-led MCD. "Swachhta Sarvekshan Result Announced. Meanwhile BJP-ruled MCDs checking their rank," the caption read.

"What BJP ruled MCD promised and what they delivered," read another post.