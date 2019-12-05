Class XII girl steals the show at Rahul's event in Wayanad

Malappuram: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, always attracts the limelight, but in Kerala’s Malappuram on Thursday a Class XII girl student stole the show.

He had arrived at the state-run higher secondary school in Karuvarakundu, near here, to inaugurate a science laboratory built by using Congress legislator AP Anilkumar’s MLA fund.

As soon as Rahul Gandhi started speaking, he asked if anyone could translate his speech into Malayalam. To this, Safa Febin raised her hand amid huge applaud by her schoolmates.

Gandhi too encouraged her by shaking her hands. She translated his entire speech in a copy book manner to another round of applause. Gandhi also congratulated her for the translation.

Normally, senior Congress leaders translate his speech in local languages.

Gandhi said he was there to inaugurate the laboratory build for Rs5 million and asked the audience to put pressure on the legislator to get more funds.

Later speaking to the media, Febin said when Rahul Gandhi spoke about translation, she wanted to go, but kept mum. She took the challenge only when her friends spurred her.

“I had not done any such translation before. When I walked to the dais, for a moment, I felt I was dreaming. But soon I gathered my confidence and was able to do it well,” said Febin.

“If he (Gandhi) wishes, I am ready to translate all his speeches, whenever he is here,” she said.

Gandhi arrived at Kozhikode on Thursday morning. He will be travelling through his constituency, spread over three Kerala districts Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram for the next three days.

Gandhi has a packed schedule. He will be taking part in political meetings, inaugurations of small projects, temple festivals, commemoration meeting of former Congress MP MI Shanawaz, before returning from Kannur airport on Saturday.

He is being accompanied by AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and several Congress-led UDF legislators.