Class 12 girl death: Police produces 120 accused in Kallakurichi court over violence in town

On Monday, Tamil Nadu police produced a total of 120 accused in Kallakurichi court in relation to violence that broke out in the town on Sunday, June 17. The violence erupted over the death of a 17-year-old girl studying in class 12.

The school, where the girl was found dead, was the epicentre of violence and vandalism. The protesters broke barricades, stormed the school premises, and set buses on fire. Reportedly, a police bus was also set ablaze. The agitators reached the school terrace, vandalising the name board and held banners seeking justice for the girl.

Police produces a total of 120 accused in Kallakurichi court of Tamil Nadu in relation to violence that broke out in the town yesterday after protesters seeking justice over the death of a Class 12 girl entered a school, set buses ablaze & vandalized school property. pic.twitter.com/6jGf9ZgBE2 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

Tamil Nadu schoolgirl dies by suicide

The 17-year-old girl was studying in class 12 of a private residential school in Chinnasalem. She was found dead in the hostel premises on Wednesday. Reports suggest the girl was suspected to have committed suicide by leaping to the ground from the top floor.

A postmortem investigation, however, reportedly revealed that she sustained injuries before her death. A probe is underway. The girl's family and people of the village have been staging protests in order to seek justice.