Class 10, 12 students in West Bengal will not have pre-final tests: Mamata Banerjee

Nabanna (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that students appearing for the Class X and Class XII exams will not be required to sit for their pre-final tests at the school level.

"Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic situation, the State Education Department has decided that students currently studying in classes 10th and 12th will not have their pre-final tests," she said.

West Bengal reported 3,872 new COVID-19 cases and 4,431 discharged cases, according to the State Health Department on Wednesday.