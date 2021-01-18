Class 10, 12 students head to Delhi schools for first time in 10 months - All you need to know

In March last year, schools across the country closed their doors as the COVID-19 pandemic began in India. Since then, as lockdown restrictions were eased, some states had allowed older students to return to classrooms, albeit with a slew of restrictions in place. Now, Delhi has joined the list with Class 10 and 12 students returning after a 10 month hiatus.

Now, it must be mentioned that the reopening of schools does not mean that all students can return to the pre-pandemic lifestyle. Schools have been reopening in light of the upcoming board exams. As such, it is only for those preparing to give their Secondary and Higher Secondary exams.

"Best wishes to the students of class 10&12th who are going to visit their school today after 10 months... (though it's only for limited purpose and with covid protocols..) But still... I am glad that schools are opening in Delhi today," tweeted Delhi Education Minister and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.