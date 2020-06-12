Clashes erupt between two TMC trade union groups in West Bengal’s Durgapur

On Friday, two trade union groups clashed with each other at Graphite India Limiter factory situated at Durgapur. Police personnel immediately rushed to the spot to control the situation.
The two groups of TMC's trade wing namely INTTUC, were led by INTTUC district president Biswantah Padiyal and TMC leader Prabhat Chatterjee. These groups were protesting inside and outside the factory since today morning. A day before yesterday, one INTTUC leader Baburam Das's house was vandalized by other group and since then there is tension amongst them.
Today black flags were seen outside the factory prior to Biswanth Padiyal visit that is when clashes erupted. Police personnel rushed to the spot to control the situation. Biswanath alleged that those who are protesting are backed by BJP and CPIM.
Meanwhile, West Bengal on Thursday reported 440 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,768, the state health department said in its daily bulletin. Ten people died due to the infection during the day in different districts, raising the toll to 442, it said. Of the total fresh cases reported on Thursday, 117 were from Kolkata, it added.
