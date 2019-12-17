Clashes and curfew as UP varsities, too, join the bandwagon

Curbs were clamped in eastern UP’s Mau district after protesters burnt vehicles and threw stones at policemen amid clashes over the citizenship law. Cops reportedly fired in the air, and threw tear gas shells and lathi-charged the agitators.

In Lucknow's Nadwa College, scores of students gathered outside the gate on Sunday night shouting slogans like "Awaz do, hum ek hain" (call us, we are all united) prompting the police to push them inside the campus to contain the anger.

However, it spilled out with greater vigour on Monday morning as students allegedly resorted to stone-pelting when cops forced them to remain inside the campus.

Over two dozen students of the college now face prosecution.

The clashes led to heavy deployment of police force around the campus followed by a shutdown; the campus and the hostel of the college will remain closed till January 5.

Scores of students of Integral University, Lucknow, too came out in support of Jamia students. As peaceful protest turned violent, university administration ordered closure of the campus for next three days apart from cancellation of exams.

Over 150 unknown students have been booked for violence. One of the major public universities in the state, the Allahabad University, also postponed all semester examinations scheduled for the day and suspended all classes.

Scores of Banaras Hindu University students held a protest march from BHU to Assi Ghat in support of the AMU students. As the protests against the legislation spread, CM Yogi convened an urgent meet of District Magistrates and police chiefs of all 75 districts through video-conference.