Clash erupts between police and migrant labourers in Ahmedabad, several migrants detained

"When police stopped them they pelted stones, went to Vastrapur and vandalised two police vehicles. They also vandalized the office at a construction site. 250 people have been rounded up. Action will be taken against culprits. Situation under control," Pravin Mal, DCP (Zone-1) told ANI.

Earlier on May 9 Hundreds of migrant workers came onto the streets and clashed with the police at a village in Surat district of Gujarat to demand that they either be sent back to their home states or allowed to resume work at local industrial units to earn money.

The police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas to disperse the mob. Over 100 workers were detained in this connection, an official said. The incident took place at Mora village near the industrial town of Hazira.