Clash breaks out between BJP and Cong workers in MP's Gwalior, case registered

A case has been registered after a clash broke out between workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress here in Gwalior's Dabra on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am when workers of both the parties were campaigning for bye-polls.

"Both parties workers indulged in a heated argument which led to fighting. Later both groups came to the police station. A case has been registered in connection with the incident," Sub Divisional Police Officer Umesh Tomar said.

Congress leader Suresh Raje and BJP worker Mohan Singh Parihar went to the police station to file a case in connection with the matter.

Speaking to ANI, a Congress supporter said, "Congress candidate from Dabra Suresh Raje was about to come for a public meeting so we thought we will welcome him but some people objected and started misbehaving with us." However, BJP workers also claimed that Congress leaders attacked them and thrashed their party cadres.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.