Clash between Azad Samaj Party, AIMIM workers in UP's Bulandshahr; supporters demand Z security for Chandrashekhar Azad

A clash broke out between the workers of Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party and Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Sunday, police said.

Officials, however, denied the claims of shots being fired at Azad.

The incident comes days ahead of the November 3 Bulandshahr by-election.

There are reports in media about shots being fired at Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekhar Azad, occurrence of the incident has not been established. A ruckus erupted between workers of Azad Samaj Party and AIMIM yesterday," Bulandshahr SSP SK Singh said on Monday.

If a complaint is filed we'll register case, he said.

Azad on Sunday claimed that shots were fired at his convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. In a tweet, he said that shots were fired when party members were campaigning for Assembly by-polls.

"Opposition parties have been terrified of our candidate in Bulandshahr elections and today's rally worried them, due to which my convoy was fired at in a cowardly manner. This shows their desperation... they want the atmosphere to be toxic but we will not let this happen," Chandrashekhar Azad tweeted in Hindi.

After the alleged attack, Azad's supporters on Twitter demanded Z security for the leader.