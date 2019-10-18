CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice Bobde as his successor: Report

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has written to government, recommending Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as his successor.

According to News18, as per the convention, sitting chief sends the recommendation of the senior most judge as his successor around a month before retirement. Justice Gogoi, in his letter, has reportedly recommended that the government start the process of appointing Justice SA Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Bobde is number 2 in seniority after Justice Gogoi. Justice Bobde is a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He is due to retire on 23 April 2021.