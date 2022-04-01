CJI NV Ramana wants CBI, ED under one roof

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Friday urged the Central government to create an independent statutory body so as to bring various investigative agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under one roof, reports Bar and Bench.

Such an umbrella organisation should be headed by an independent and impartial authority, to be appointed by a committee akin to the one which appoints the Director of the CBI, the CJI said.

"There is an immediate requirement for the creation of an independent umbrella institution, so as to bring various agencies like the CBI, SFIO, ED, etc. under one roof. This body is required to be created under a statute, clearly defining its powers, functions and jurisdictions. Such a law will also lead to much needed legislative oversight," the CJI stated.

Such an umbrella organisation will end multiplicity of proceedings, he said

"A single incident these days gets investigated by multiple agencies, often leading to dilution of evidence, contradiction in depositions, prolonged incarceration of innocents," the CJI opined.

Once an incident is reported, the organisation would decide as to which specialised wing should take up investigation, he further suggested. "It will also save the institution from being blamed as a tool of harassment," the CJI opined.

The CJI was delivering the 19th DP Kohli Memorial Lecture at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Pertinently, he also emphasised on improving relations between society and police.

He also had a word of advice for the investigating agencies and how they should remain independent.

"The political executive will change with time. But you, as an institution are permanent. Be impermeable and be independent," he said.

Ultimately, the allegiance of police is to the Constitution and rule of law and not to any person.

"You must remember that your allegiance must be to the constitution and the rule of law, and not to any person. When you stand upright, you shall be remembered for your courage, principles and valour," he concluded.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:12 PM IST