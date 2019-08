CJI concern over reckless behaviour of a few

Guwahati: Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday expressed concern over "belligerent and reckless behaviour" by some individuals and groups and hoped the country's legal institution will overcome such "wayward" constituents.

The CJI, who was speaking after laying the foundation stone of an auditorium of the Gauwahati High Court here, however, did not elaborate on his remarks and refrained from naming any individuals or groups.

"It is unfortunate that the present times are witnessing belligerent and reckless behaviour by a few individuals and some groups.

"I am hopeful that such incidents turn out to be exceptions and the strong traditions and ethos of our institution shall always assist our stakeholders to display resilience to overcome the belligerence of such wayward constituents," Gogoi said.

He said that unlike offices or government establishments, courts are unique, with multiple stakeholders converging every day to facilitate and make the wheels of justice move forward, though they may not be bound by any single hierarchy of commands.

"It is therefore important, for each stakeholder functioning in a court complex, to learn and accept that the institutional traditions and practices are the greatest gifts that we inherit in our respective journeys even as we associate with the process of justice dispensation in various capacities," Gogoi said.

The CJI said that judges and judicial officers must remember that judgments and court orders have a bearing on public faith.

"Today, I feel compelled to assert that judges and judicial officers must remember that public faith and confidence, on which our institution lives and survives, is largely built on the basis of orders and judgements passed by us," Gogoi said.

"The right to adjudicate the affairs of fellow human beings and citizens has an element of divinity to it and this privilege by itself must fill us with humility and a profound sense of duty towards the people, whom we serve," the CJI added.

"Every subordinate court is the interface that Indian judiciary has with the constituents of our republic, whom we serve," he said.