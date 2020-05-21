Civil Aviation Ministry categorises tickets for domestic flights into 7 fare bands: Here is all you need to know

Ahead of restarting of the domestic flight operations in the country from May 25, the Civil Aviation Ministry has on Thursday classified flight routes into seven categories and has capped the air tickets between Rs 2,000 and Rs 18,600 for the next three months.

Here is the maximum and minimum fare according to the classification:

1. Flights with time less than 40 minutes - Rs 2,000 (Minimum Fare), Rs 6,000 (Maximum Fare)

2. Flights with duration between 40 and 60 minutes - Rs 2,000 (Minimum Fare), Rs 7,500 (Maximum Fare)

3. Flights with duration between 60 and 90 minutes - Rs 3,000 (Minimum Fare), Rs 9000 (Maximum Fare)

4. Flights with duration between 90 and 120 minutes - Rs 3,500 (Minimum Fare), Rs 10,000 (Maximum Fare)

5. Flights with duration between 120 and 150 minutes - Rs 4,500 (Minimum Fare), Rs 13,000 (Maximum Fare)

6. Flights with duration between 150 and 180 minutes - Rs 5,500 (Minimum Fare), Rs 15,700 (Maximum Fare)

7. Flights with duration between 180 and 210 minutes - Rs 6,500 (Minimum Fare), Rs 18,600 (Maximum Fare)