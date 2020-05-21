Civil Aviation Ministry categorises tickets for domestic flights into 7 fare bands: Here is all you need to know

Ahead of restarting of the domestic flight operations in the country from May 25, the Civil Aviation Ministry has on Thursday classified flight routes into seven categories and has capped the air tickets between Rs 2,000 and Rs 18,600 for the next three months.
Here is the maximum and minimum fare according to the classification:
1. Flights with time less than 40 minutes - Rs 2,000 (Minimum Fare), Rs 6,000 (Maximum Fare)
2. Flights with duration between 40 and 60 minutes - Rs 2,000 (Minimum Fare), Rs 7,500 (Maximum Fare)
3. Flights with duration between 60 and 90 minutes - Rs 3,000 (Minimum Fare), Rs 9000 (Maximum Fare)
4. Flights with duration between 90 and 120 minutes - Rs 3,500 (Minimum Fare), Rs 10,000 (Maximum Fare)
5. Flights with duration between 120 and 150 minutes - Rs 4,500 (Minimum Fare), Rs 13,000 (Maximum Fare)
6. Flights with duration between 150 and 180 minutes - Rs 5,500 (Minimum Fare), Rs 15,700 (Maximum Fare)
7. Flights with duration between 180 and 210 minutes - Rs 6,500 (Minimum Fare), Rs 18,600 (Maximum Fare)
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that they do not plan on leaving the middle seat vacant. We take other corresponding preventive measures. "Keeping seat vacant will pass cost increase to customers, this option has not been pursued the world over," Puri said.
The airlines will not provide meal services onboard as per the guidelines. Passengers will be required to wear the face mask right before entering the terminal till the end of the journey and carry sanitizer bottles. The cabin crew also will have to be in full protective suit. Also, people staying in containment zones would not be allowed to travel initially.
As per the guidelines, passengers would have to certify their status in terms of coronavirus infection through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form.
Only 1-check in bag is allowed, passengers to report at least 2 hours before departure, no physical check-in at airport, only web check-in will be allowed, added Hardeep Singh Puri.
