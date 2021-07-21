Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia forms advisory groups to resolve challenges faced by the sector

"The groups shall meet regularly to deliberate upon issues and resolve challenges facing each sector. Orders have been issued for the same," it added.

India and its aviation sector were badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic's second wave in April and May. Many aviation stakeholders are not in a good financial shape currently.

Scheduled domestic passenger traffic was suspended in India for about two months between March 25 and May 24 last year due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Since June 2020, the domestic traffic had been on a path of recovery when the second wave of the pandemic hit India during April and May this year.

Last week, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that the COVID-19 pandemic hit the aviation sector in the country hard but now the things are improving.

The BJP leader who was inducted in the cabinet in the recent expansion was speaking at a function to launch four new flights from Gwalior.

"Coronavirus has hit the aviation sector hard, but things are improving. By 2024, we have to develop 100 airports in the country to create 1,000 air routes. Out of these 100, 61 airports are already connected. A total of 360 air routes have been started which was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream under the UDAN scheme," he said.

"In the economy of any country, transport sector plays a major role. Today we are connecting Gujarat and Maharashtra with Madhya Pradesh," he said.

He had a personal connection with the two states as he was born in Maharashtra and is the "son-in-law of Gujarat", Scindia quipped.

(With inputs from PTI)