Civic Apathy Claims Another Life In Delhi, 17-Yr-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death In Taimoor Nagar

Just days after the electrocution death of 34-year-old Sakshi Ahuja near New Delhi Railway Station, a 17-year-old boy tragically lost his life due to an electric shock in Taimoor Nagar, located in New Friends Colony, on June 25.

As per news agency ANI, as authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered that the street had become inundated with water following heavy rainfall. The police officials who responded to the incident confirmed that the accumulated water had become a conductor of electricity, leading to the fatal accident.

The precise details surrounding the source of the electric current remain under investigation, as authorities seek to determine the factors that led to such a tragic outcome.