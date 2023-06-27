 Civic Apathy Claims Another Life In Delhi, 17-Yr-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death In Taimoor Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCivic Apathy Claims Another Life In Delhi, 17-Yr-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death In Taimoor Nagar

Civic Apathy Claims Another Life In Delhi, 17-Yr-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death In Taimoor Nagar

The precise details surrounding the source of the electric current remain under investigation, as authorities seek to determine the factors that led to such a tragic outcome.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Just days after the electrocution death of 34-year-old Sakshi Ahuja near New Delhi Railway Station, a 17-year-old boy tragically lost his life due to an electric shock in Taimoor Nagar, located in New Friends Colony, on June 25.

As per news agency ANI, as authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered that the street had become inundated with water following heavy rainfall. The police officials who responded to the incident confirmed that the accumulated water had become a conductor of electricity, leading to the fatal accident.

The precise details surrounding the source of the electric current remain under investigation, as authorities seek to determine the factors that led to such a tragic outcome.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: 3 Miscreants Loot Elderly Man Of ₹1 Lakh At Gunpoint In Mandoli; Chilling Video...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Civic Apathy Claims Another Life In Delhi, 17-Yr-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death In Taimoor Nagar

Civic Apathy Claims Another Life In Delhi, 17-Yr-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death In Taimoor Nagar

Rajasthan Politics: Gehlot Woos Marginalised Castes and Communities With Welfare Boards

Rajasthan Politics: Gehlot Woos Marginalised Castes and Communities With Welfare Boards

'I Will Take Every Scamster To Task': PM Modi's Warning To Opposition At Booth Workers Meet In MP...

'I Will Take Every Scamster To Task': PM Modi's Warning To Opposition At Booth Workers Meet In MP...

Caught On Cam: Armed Bike-Borne Men Rob Petrol Pump Employee of ₹20,000 in Amritsar; Shoot Him in...

Caught On Cam: Armed Bike-Borne Men Rob Petrol Pump Employee of ₹20,000 in Amritsar; Shoot Him in...

'No Work, No Pay': Manipur Govt To Employees Not Attending Office

'No Work, No Pay': Manipur Govt To Employees Not Attending Office