City of Joy: Home delivery of liquor in Kolkata likely to start amid lockdown

Amidst the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country, tipplers in Kolkata will now be able to order liquor over the phone as the home delivery of liquor in the "City of Joy" is likely to start from this week, sources in the excise department told a leading daily on Wednesday.

According to the report, there are around 1,800 liquor shops in the city and of those around 60 per cent have agreed to deliver liquor at homes.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring state of Assam had permitted for the sale of liquor from 10 am to 5 pm, while maintaing social distancing. However, within two days of allowing production and sale of liquor, the Assam government on Wednesday withdrew its order after the Centre's guidelines on the extended shutdown did not give any such relaxation.

In Maharashtra, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, recommending that wine shops and distilleries be opened in a phased manner. However, there is no confirmation from the state government regarding the same, given that Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, West Bengal has so far reported 164 coronavirus positive cases, including seven deaths. In India, total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 11,933 (including 10197 active cases, 1344 cured/discharged/migrated and 392 deaths), said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced extension till May 3 of the lockdown imposed earlier till April 14.