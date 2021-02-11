Citizenship law will be implemented after COVID-19 vaccination ends: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Kolkata: Ending the speculation over the implementation of the CAA and NRC in poll-bound West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a public rally in Thakurnagar said after everyone in the country gets vaccinated, the BJP-led Central government will implement CAA.

“The Matuas and the minorities in West Bengal should not be worried over CAA. All are the citizens of the country and no one will be sent anywhere else,” said Shah adding that due to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘non-cooperation’ the Central government couldn’t rename the Thakurnagar station as ‘Shridhar Thakurnagar’.

Crying foul over the Union Home Minister’s statement of renaming the Thakurnagar station, West Bengal Minister of Science and Technology and Bio-Technology, Bratya Basu said, “The Matuas worships Hari (Vishnu) and doesn’t take the name of Krishna and by renaming it as Shridhar which is the name of Krishna, Amit Shah is breaking the tradition of the Matuas.”

Mentioning that all the opposition parties and the ruling Trinamool Congress is spreading ‘misinformation’ about CAA, Shah assured that implementation of the Act won’t impact the citizenship status of Indian minorities.

Hitting out at TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, Shah mentioned that he will keep on visiting Thakurnagar till Trinamool Congress lose the upcoming polls.

Notably, on two occasions Shah’s rally at Thakurnagar got canceled and a section of the Matuas, who voted for the BJP in the last parliamentary election, was heard saying that the Central government will never implement the CAA.

It can be recalled that ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, the main poll plank of the BJP was ‘assured citizenship’ to the minorities. Matuas known to be close to the ruling Trinamool Congress had voted for the BJP making Shantanu Thakur the BJP MP from the Bongaon constituency.

Earlier this day, while flagging off the fourth phase of the BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ at Cooch Behar of North Bengal, Amit Shah mentioned that the BJP will form a ‘Narayani Sena Battalion’ in the paramilitary forces and also that the training center will be named after ‘Veer’ Chila Roy (the Prince and younger brother of King Nara Narayan of Koch Dynasty).

Shah was also heard speaking about the developmental works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also slammed the TMC supremo for her alleged ‘misgovernance ‘in West Bengal.

According to poll analysts, Rajbonshi- a tribal community have more than 30 per cent vote share in North Bengal and is also a deciding factor of 50-54 out of 294 assembly seats.

It can be recalled that in the last parliamentary election the North Bengal had voted for the saffron camp.