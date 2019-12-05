Citizenship Bill: Commitment from BJP to persecuted minorities from Afghanistan-Pakistan-Bangladesh: Ram Madhav

New Delhi: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was a commitment given by the party to the persecuted minorities from Afghanistan-Pakistan-Bangladesh, hitting out at the "bleeding hearts" who were complaining about the bill.

"It was passed by the last Lok Sabha but couldn't reach RS and lapsed. A revised bill is coming. Upholding India's tradition to shelter the persecuted in the neighbourhood," he tweeted.