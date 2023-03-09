CISF Raising Day 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know

CISF Raising Day 2023 |

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Raising Day is observed every year on March 10. It was on this day that the CISF was set up in 1969 under the act of the Parliament of India. Reportedly, this year, CISF Raising Day day will be commemorated on March 12.

It is headquartered in New Delhi and functions under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. It regulates the seaways, airways, and some of the major installations in India. And some reserved battalions in the CISF work with the state police to protect law and order.

Initially, CISF was noted to have only three battalions and 2,800 individuals. Years ahead of being set up, it now has more than 1,65,000 members and has grown to become one of the nation’s largest security forces.

CISF Raising day celebrates the hard work and sacrifice of security personnel who dedicate their lives to ensure security for their nation and civilians. On this day, to commemorate the force's selfless services, a parade is carried out by its units across the country.

Read Also Mumbai: School kids visit warships at Naval Dockyard