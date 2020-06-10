CISCO launches 24/7 disaster cell for monsoon season

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has set up 24 hours of the disaster control room for the monsoon which will be operational till September 30. The control room will be equipped to handle potential disasters during the monsoon season.

Citizens can report all monsoon related complaints like waterlogging, tree falls, open manholes, fire, among others through phone calls or WhatsApp.

The planning authority informed that they have roped in civic defense personnel and volunteers to attend emergencies. “The control room will be open 24 hours including on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays. In case of emergency, the staff of important departments like the engineering department, health department, fire department, security department, the garden department will be available 24 hours,” said the public relations officer of CIDCO.

The control room will also take calls related to litter near roads or canals, drowning of persons in the water bodies, fires including disasters like snake bites, building collapses, landslides, waterlogging.

“We will also put up danger notice boards at stone chip quarries and dilapidated buildings. Security guards will be deployed at accident-prone places,” added the PRO.

Emergency helplines for Monsoon:

Telephone no: 022-6791 8383/8384/8385, 27562999

Toll-free no: 1800226791

WhatsApp no: 8879450450

Fax no: 002-67918199

E-mail: eoc@cidcoindia.com