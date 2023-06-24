CID Team Arrive In Violence-hit Bhangore, On A Mission To Collect Evidence

BJP Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar |

Kolkata: State CID team on Saturday visited Bhangore in South 24 Parganas which was in the headlines for violence allegedly between Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters and Indian Secular Front (ISF) supporters during filing of nominations for the upcoming rural polls.

On June 15 massive violence took place in Bhangore and several vehicles were torched. The state sleuths on Saturday visited those spots and were seen interacting with local people. The CID team had also visited local shops and inquired about the CCTV footage which can be used as evidence for the sporadic incidents of violence.

On June 16, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited Bhangore and interacted with the local people and also visited the BD office. During his visit, the Governor’s personal security had to remove bombs scattered all over the place.

Central forces reach Bengal

Meanwhile, one company of central forces which had reached Bengal also did a route march at Bhangore.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar said wherever deployment of central forces will be ‘inadequate’ the BJP workers will work as the central force.

“There will be resistance if anyone tries to create unnecessary tension during the election. Be it BJP or Congress whichever party has the stronghold will resist,” said Majumdar.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh says that Majumdar is trying to ‘instigate’ violence.