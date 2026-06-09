CID Team Reaches Mamata Banerjee’s Kolkata Residence In Signature Forgery Probe - VIDEO

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday reached the Kolkata residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged forgery of signatures of party legislators.

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The visit comes amid a widening probe being conducted by a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the CID. Mamata Banerjee is currently in New Delhi after attending a meeting of the INDIA bloc.

Last week, CID officials also visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee and asked him to produce the original resolution book linked to the appointment of party office-bearers. According to TMC sources, Abhishek responded through a formal communication sent by his legal counsel.

Read Also TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Seeks Time From CID In Signature Forgery Case

The investigation centers on allegations that signatures of several TMC legislators were forged in a resolution submitted to the West Bengal Assembly. The SIT, led by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer, has already recorded statements from 13 MLAs. Officials said three legislators claimed the signatures attributed to them were not genuine, while another MLA stated he had not attended the meeting in question.

The case originated from a complaint filed by the Assembly’s Principal Secretary. CID took over the investigation on May 28 after police registered charges related to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.