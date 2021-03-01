CISCE Class 10 board exam from May 5 to June 7, Class 12 papers from April 8 to June 16

Mumbai: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday announced that the Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board examination will be conducted offline from May 5 to June 7, 2021 and the Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) board exam will be conducted from April 8 to June 16, 2021.

Students can check the timetable at https://www.cisce.org. CISCE said the ICSE and ISC board exam results will be issued through conveners to the heads of affiliated schools by July 2021 and will not be available from the office of the Council in New Delhi.

On Monday, the CISCE released a circular to all schools informing about the timetable of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC board exams. The CISCE said, "Candidates must always follow Covid-19 safety protocols strictly at exam centres, by ensuring that they wear a face mask, carry a hand sanitiser, and avoid touching the face with their hands. The use of gloves is optional. Candidates should avoid overcrowding at all places on the school campus, washrooms, laboratories, classrooms, corridors, library and playground."

The date and time for practical examinations will be provided by the concerned schools.