CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020: Scores to be out soon on orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the results of the class 12 exams for science and commerce stream in the third week of August.

However, the results of the class 12 arts stream will be declared by the end of August.

As per the report by Zee News, the evaluation process is currently underway amidst the lockdown restrictions.

Once declared, the students who appeared for the class 12 exam can check their results on the council’s official websites - orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in.

Steps to check the results:

Visit the official website - orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on the result link

Enter registration number, roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference

In 2019, the CHSE had released the results of the class 12 exam on June 21, but this year it has been delayed due to COVID-19 and followed lockdown.