Christmas 2021: Significance and all you need to know

Christmas is a time of joy and warmth, surrounded by the love of family members and the companionship of friends. It’s a time when family and friends come together and remember the good things they have. As we get into the Christmas spirit let's take a look at why the festival is significant.

Significance

Christmas is celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe is the Son of God.

According to the scriptures, many years before Jesus could be born, prophets had promised the Jewish people that God would send them a Messiah, or holy teacher. Christians believe that the promised Messiah was Jesus.

Jesus was born at a time when ignorance, superstition, greed, hypocrisy and hatred prevailed.

His birth worked a transformation in the lives of people. He taught them the significance of spirituality, purity, devotion, and most importantly forgiveness and encouraged them to live a life of humility by renouncing worldly pleasures.

The festival of Christmas is meant to teach us that where there is hope, love, light and life, the plan and purpose of God will reach.

When does the season begin/end?

Advent or the season of preparation for Christmas begins on a Sunday about four weeks before Christmas. The Christmas Season (called Christmastide) ends 6 January or the twelfth Day of Christmas.

How is Christmas celebrated?

This festival is celebrated the world over as a religious holiday. Mostly all schools, colleges, universities, offices and other government and non-governmental organisations remain closed on this day.

Although Christmas traditions differ from country to country, most of the widespread customs include attending midnight mass, enjoying Christmas dinner, exchanging gifts or cards, singing Christmas carols and songs, decorating homes and surroundings with Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, wreaths etc.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:10 PM IST