Chitragupta Puja 2019: Know the significance and Vidhi

The Chitragupta Puja is observed on the second date of the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Lord Chitragupta is believed to be Lord Yamaraja’s assistant. He keeps track of every individual’s deed during their lifetime.

Lord Chitragupta has been mentioned in many Hindu religious texts, including the Padya Purana, Skanda Purana, Brahmapurana, Yamasamhita, and Yajnavalkya Smriti. Shri Chitragupta has its origin in the body of Creator Brahma. This dynasty was called Kayastha due to its relation with Lord Brahma.

The festival of Chitragupta Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by practicing Hindus. The Puja should be offered today to please Lord Chitragupta.

Puja Vidhi

Have a bath early in the morning on the day of Bhai Dooj and sit squarely facing the direction east.

Have a picture or an idol of Lord Chitragupta in front of you. Offer flowers, sweets, fruits, and light a couple of incense sticks in front of the picture.

Take a new pen and offer it to Lord Chitragupta; one should also worship Kalam-Dawat.

Write Shri Ganeshaya Namah and Om Chitragupta Namah on a blank white paper eleven times.

Then, ask Lord Chitragupta to bless you with wisdom and knowledge.