ChintaNeiDidiAache: Twitter hails Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal CM arranges to bring stranded individuals back

It has been over a month since the novel coronavirus-enforced lockdown went into place in India. Many had been left stranded in different parts of the country, unable to return home in the absense of trains, flights, buses and other modes of transport.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave people hope when she said that the state government would "initiate" every possible help to people from Bengal who remained stranded elsewhere.

Other states including Uttar Pradesh have already made arrangements and sent people back to their hometowns, as well as beinging those stranded outside the state back into its fold.