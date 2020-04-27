ChintaNeiDidiAache: Twitter hails Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal CM arranges to bring stranded individuals back

It has been over a month since the novel coronavirus-enforced lockdown went into place in India. Many had been left stranded in different parts of the country, unable to return home in the absense of trains, flights, buses and other modes of transport.
On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave people hope when she said that the state government would "initiate" every possible help to people from Bengal who remained stranded elsewhere.
Other states including Uttar Pradesh have already made arrangements and sent people back to their hometowns, as well as beinging those stranded outside the state back into its fold.
Mamata had said that till the time she was here, "nobody from Bengal should feel helpless". Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister announced that the State Government was initiating "every possible help" to such people.
"I've instructed my officers to do the needful...I'm with you in these tough times," Banerjee tweeted.
In a follow-up tweet she added that she was "personally overseeing this".
"We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone gets any possible help. The initiation has already started and all students from Bengal stuck in Kota would begin their journey back soon," she added.
Earlier, several state governments including Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have sent buses to Kota to bring back students of their respective states.
Mamata's move has been hailed by netizens, and on Monday afternoon, "#ChintaNeiDidiAache" was trending on Twitter. In case you were wondering this roughly translates to "Don't worry, Didi is here". Didi, of course is the moniker that Banerjee is often identified by.
"Mamata Banerjee has not forgotten any son or daughter of Bengal," wrote one Twitter user.
"Didi is leaving no stones unturned to bring back the students of Bengal who are stranded in other states. Now why are you silent MR. @SuPriyoBabul I think you Should appreciate @MamataOfficial" wrote another.
Take a look at some of the other comments:
