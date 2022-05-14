Chintan Shivir: Key demand of Congress dissenters to constitute Parliamentary Board accepted

A key demand of Congress dissenters to constitute a Parliamentary Board has been accepted as a suggestion on Day 2 of the three-day 'Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session)' in Rajasthan's Udaipur, reported NDTV.

The suggestion will now need the approval of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body in the party.

When approved by the CWC, the Congress Parliamentary Board will replace the Congress Election Committee that decides candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Besdies, Congress has said it is planning to give 50 per cent representation to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and minorities at all levels in the organisation, reported NDTV.

Moreover, Congress has called for enacting a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops and said its aim is to ensure that farmers are "debt-free".

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also said the party would strongly oppose any move by the government to bring back the three farm laws that were repealed earlier.

Hooda, who is the convener of the group deliberating on agriculture and farmers' issues at the shivir, said key issues before the committee included a law for guaranteeing MSP to farmers, climate change's effect on agriculture, "poor" implementation of the government's crop insurance scheme and institutional credit investment.

There is also a proposal to demand setting up of a national farm debt relief commission to suggest ways and solve debt-related grievances of farmers through conciliation and negotiation as done in the case of industrial loans, Hooda said.

Agriculture should be treated at par with industry as far as banking is concerned, he said.

"Our aim is to go from loan waiver to making farmers debt-free. How will we do that? ...whether there should be legal guarantee on MSP. The consensus is that there should be legal guarantee for it. This is the demand from all kisan unions and as a farmer I also believe that it should be there," Hooda said.

He said the NDA government promised to double income of farmers, but doubled their debt instead.

The debt of farmers that stood at Rs 9.64 lakh crore on March 31, 2014 is now Rs 16.8 lakh crore, he said, adding that no relief was provided to farmers by the Centre.

He said the Congress-led state governments provided loan waiver to farmers from time to time and mitigated their problems.

He said MSP should be based on the Swaminathan Commission's C-2 formula and it has to be extended to all agricultural produce.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 07:22 PM IST