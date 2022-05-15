Chintan Shivir: 'G23 is gone, entire Congress is united', says DK Shivakumar

The G23 (group of 23), the rebel group within the Congress, is gone and the entire party is now united, said Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar after the party's three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

When asked about G23 leaders being able to successfully push their demand of constituting a Parliamentary Board at the brainstorming session, Shivakumar said, "G23 has gone, the entire party is united, and we all are one."

He added that the party is confident of coming back to power under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the election (2024). I think whatever the schedule has been already announced by the election authority, we're in the process & he will rule the country...," the Karnataka Congress chief said. "...We all are confident that Congress will come back under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. That is the later stage, G23 has gone, the entire party is united, and we all are one (on G23 push for the parliamentary board)," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has announced forming an advisory group from among CWC members which would meet regularly to discuss political matters, but asserted it was "not a collective decision-making body" and would help her get the benefit of vast experience of senior colleagues.

The Congress president also announced that a compact task force will be set up to drive the process of internal reforms that are essential.

These reforms with a focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will cover all aspects of the organisation, including structure, rules for appointments to party posts, communications and publicity, outreach, finances and election management, Gandhi said in her concluding remarks at the party's 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir'.

Highlighting some specific announcements, Gandhi said the party will launch a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (Unite India March) from Kanyakumari to Kashmir beginning on Gandhi Jayanti this year.

"All of us will participate in it. The yatra is to strengthen the bonds of social harmony that are under stress, to preserve the foundational values of our Constitution that are under assault and to highlight the day-to-day concerns of crores of our people," she said.

