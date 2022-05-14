Chintan Shivir: Congress panel proposes several relief measures for farmers, demands legal status for MSP

The panel on agriculture and farmers for Chintan Shivir has proposed to legalise the minimum support price for the procurement of crops. The head of the panel Bhupinder Singh Hooda said to the media that the panel is of the view that their MSP should be given legal status.

The panel has also proposed a farmer's loan waiver commission and implementation of the 'Kisan Nyay Yojna' by the Chattisgarh government across the country. The final report of the panel will be placed at Congress working Committee meeting on Sunday.

To avoid the alligations of Parivarvad, this time, the posters put up at the Congress's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur are somewhat different. This time, along with Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and members of the Gandhi family, there were posters and frames of some other leaders as well, including Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Bhagat Singh, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Lala Lajpat Rai, Subhash Chandra Bose, Rabindra Nath Tagore, Sarojini Naidu and even PV Narasimha Rao with Dr Mananmohan Singh.

Notably, the panel has banned the use of mobile phones and said that the use of cellphones will not be allowed in the meeting of six panels formed for Chintan Shivir. All the leaders participating in these meetings have been asked to put their mobile phones out of the meeting hall.

There are around 70-80 leaders in every panel, and to maintain the secrecy of deliberations, nobody is allowed at the place of meetings. Even the personal staff of the leaders have been asked to stay outside the venue.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 04:31 PM IST