Chinmayanand case: Law student finally released

Shahjahanpur: The Shahjahanpur law student who had accused Bhartiya Janta Party leader and former Union Minister Chinmayanand of rape and was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on 4 December, has been released from the jail on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old student, who studies in Chinamayanand's college, was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand threatening to make the video-clips of sexual exploitation public, in a counter-complaint filed by the BJP leader after she pressed charges against him.