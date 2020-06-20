Chinese social media apps delete MEA statement on Indo-China Galwan border clash, PM Modi's speech

Earlier this week, a violent clash at the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh had left 20 Indian Army soldiers dead, and others injured. As per Indian intercepts, 43 people had been injured or killed on the Chinese side.

The narrative seems to be somewhat different depending on which country you ask. But while India has allowed the remarks of the Chinese government to be available to all, the same does not seem to be happening in the neighbouring country. Reportedly, Chinese social media accounts have deleted comments posted by the Indian Embassy in Beijing. This includes comments by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Weibo pages of the Indian embassy and its WeChat group -- both of which have thousands of followers -- have had posts deleted. As per a PTI report that quoted Indian Embassy officials, the transcript of MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava's comments were found to have been removed from the Embassy's account on Sina Weibo on June 18. After that the Indian officials re-published the screen shots of Srivastava's comments on June 19. The comments had also been removed from the MEA's WeChat account.

Reportedly, a note on WeChat says, "unable to view this content because it violates regulations." Additionally, the app claims that PM Modi's June 18 remarks have been "deleted by the author" -- something that Embassy officials deny.