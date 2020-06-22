Chinese CO Death: Smita Prakash tells NDTV 'our sources were Indian', Vishnu Som says 'so were ours'

A violent face-off took place on June 15 with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers, including officers, lost their lives. In the scuffle, China also suffered casualties and among them was their Commanding Officer, reported NDTV on Monday.

"A Chinese commanding officer was among those killed in the June 15 clash in eastern Ladakh, China's army confirmed during military talks with India at Galwan last week," sources told NDTV.

The same was reported by news agency ANI on June 17. "The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit involved in the violent face-off on the night of June 15-16, with Indian troops in the Galwan Valley is among those killed," ANI quoted sources.

Meanwhile, ANI's editor Smita Prakash trolled NDTV and said, "Reported first by @ANI on 17th June at 11am. Of course our sources were Indian."