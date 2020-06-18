China warns India not to underestimate their 'will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised "a befitting reply if instigated" and assured that the sacrifice of the jawans in the violent face-off with the Chinese troops on Monday night in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh will not be in vain, China has on Thursday gone a step further and accused Indian troops of crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and "deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers". The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has further warned India to not underestimate their "will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty".

Taking to Twitter, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "Indian front-line troops broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties."

"India must not misjudge the current situation or underestimate China's firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty," he added.