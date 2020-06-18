China warns India not to underestimate their 'will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised "a befitting reply if instigated" and assured that the sacrifice of the jawans in the violent face-off with the Chinese troops on Monday night in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh will not be in vain, China has on Thursday gone a step further and accused Indian troops of crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and "deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers". The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has further warned India to not underestimate their "will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty".
Taking to Twitter, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "Indian front-line troops broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties."
"India must not misjudge the current situation or underestimate China's firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty," he added.
On Wednesday, PM Modi said that India wanted peace but is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated. He said, "I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated."
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also conveyed a strong message to his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday. He said that the incident was "pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties".
Meanwhile, the Indian Army has stated that 20 jawans, including officers, were killed in the skirmish. However, China hasn't officially revealed any numbers. According to ANI, the neighbouring country has lost 43 of its soldiers.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)