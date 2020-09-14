China is laying optical fibre cables to 'bolster' communications in Ladakh: Report

As tensions between India and China heat up, two Indian officials said that Chinese troops were laying network of optical fibre cables in the south of Pangong Lake in Ladakh to bolster communications, reported Reuters.

A senior government official said that cables that could possibly forward troops with secure lines of communication to bases have been found to the south of Pangong lake in Ladakh.

Another official said that there has been no withdrawal on either side even as the Foreign Ministers of the two nations met last week. The situation still remains tense, he said.

"Our biggest worry is that they have laid optical fibre cables for high-speed communications," the official said referring to the lake's southern bank, where Indian and Chinese troops are only a few hundred metres apart at some points, Reuters quoted the official.