China is evasive on damming of river

Beijing: Parrying questions about the brutal attack carried out by its troops on the Indian soldiers with iron rods and spikes on June 15, China on Thursday also declined to respond to queries on reports that it is building a dam on the Galwan River at the SinoIndian border to obstruct its flow. High resolution satellite images procured by a television channel (NDTV) indicate Chinese efforts at blocking or disturbing the flow of the river in Northeast Ladakh, less than a kilometre away from the site of the deadly clash on Monday night.

The channel claims the images clearly show Chinese bulldozers in operation on their side of the LAC. The flow of the river perceptibly changes at the spot where the bulldozers are seen - from flowing blue waters to a small, muddy stream which becomes imperceptible when it crosses over to the Indian side of the LAC a short distance away.

NDTV’s claim has been reinforced by satellite data provided by US-based Geo-analytics firm HawkEye 360 to India Today, which shows the deployment of heavy machinery and equipment in the Chinese-controlled area. An expert whom the magazine talked with has identified possible construction of roads, small bridges, water channelizing machinery, possible air defence commands and several pre-fabricated huts in the China-controlled area. Interestingly, the site of this heavy deployment on the Chinese side is believed to be about 40 km from the Line of Actual Control, where the unsavoury episode of June 15 took place. Asked about the satellite photos which show China building a dam and whether this construed a violation of any agreement with India, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, in his media briefing, merely said, “I am not aware of the specifics you mentioned”.

He was also asked questions for the second consecutive day about the casualties suffered by the Chinese troops in the clash. Specifically asked about allegations that Col Santosh Babu and other Indian soldiers were brutally attacked with iron rods and spikes by Chinese soldiers and whether the confrontation started when the Indian troops arrived to demolish structures set up by China along the Line of Actual Control, Zhao reiterated China's allegation, squarely blaming the Indian troops for the incident. "The right and wrong of this case is very clear and the responsibility doesn't lie with the Chinese side," he said, adding that China has provided the details of the case. He alleged the Indian troops had crossed LAC in the western section and some other areas and tried to unilaterally change the status quo. "We urge the Indian side to immediately withdraw their personnel who have crossed the line, strictly restrain its troops and observe the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries…,’’ he said