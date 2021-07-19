China developing new fighter aircraft base near Ladakh

Ajit K Dubey
New Delhi
Seeking to overcome limitations in its fighter aircraft operations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, China is developing an airbase for fighter aircraft operations close to the eastern Ladakh area in Shakche town in the Xinjiang province.
“The base is coming up between the existing airbases of Kashgar and Hogan which have been carrying out fighter operations along the Indian borders for a long time. This new base for fighter operations will fill up the gap for the Chinese Air Force in this region,” sources told ANI.
Shakche town already has an airbase, which is upgraded for fighter aircraft operations, they said, adding the base would be ready for fighter aircraft operations in near future and the work has been expedited on it.
The gap between the existing airbases in China close to the LAC for fighter aircraft operations was around 400 km but this would be bridged with the operationalisation of the Shakche airfield.
The Indian agencies are also keeping a close watch on an airfield near the Uttarakhand border in Barahoti with China where the Chinese have brought in a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles which are continuously flying in that region.
LeT commander, ultra killed in Shopian encounter
Srinagar
A top Lashkar-e-Tayyeba commander was among 2 militants killed in an overnight encounter in J&K’s Shopian, police said on Monday. Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram, was not only responsible for attacks on security forces, but also for civilian killings, they said. Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Check-i-Sidique Khan area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there at night. As the presence of militants was ascertained, they were given repeated opportunities to surrender, a police spokesman said.
The militants, however, fired indiscriminately on security men, which was retaliated, leading to an encounter, he said. “In the encounter, two militants of the proscribed LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the encounter site, he said. One was identified as Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram, a top commander of the LeT,” DGP Dilbag Singh said. The other slain militant was Majid Iqbal Bhat.
LeT module busted; 1 terrorist, 4 aides arrested
Security agencies have busted an LeT terror module in Budgam district by arresting a local terrorist and his 4 associates, all were in touch with their Pakistan-based handlers through social media platforms, officials said on Monday. On a specific information, police, Army and CRPF men arrested Mohammad Younis Mir, a local terrorist linked with the LeT, and recovered incriminating materials, and arms and ammunition, a police spokesman said. Mir is a resident of Budgam. Mir’s questioning led the police to his 4 terror associates and the LeT terror module, the spokesman said.
“Incriminating materials and ammo, including 2 hand grenades were recovered. They have been identified as Imran Zahoor Ganie, Umer Farooq Wani, Faizan Qayoom Ganie and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir,” he said.
