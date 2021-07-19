China developing new fighter aircraft base near Ladakh

Ajit K Dubey

New Delhi

Seeking to overcome limitations in its fighter aircraft operations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, China is developing an airbase for fighter aircraft operations close to the eastern Ladakh area in Shakche town in the Xinjiang province.

“The base is coming up between the existing airbases of Kashgar and Hogan which have been carrying out fighter operations along the Indian borders for a long time. This new base for fighter operations will fill up the gap for the Chinese Air Force in this region,” sources told ANI.

Shakche town already has an airbase, which is upgraded for fighter aircraft operations, they said, adding the base would be ready for fighter aircraft operations in near future and the work has been expedited on it.

The gap between the existing airbases in China close to the LAC for fighter aircraft operations was around 400 km but this would be bridged with the operationalisation of the Shakche airfield.

The Indian agencies are also keeping a close watch on an airfield near the Uttarakhand border in Barahoti with China where the Chinese have brought in a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles which are continuously flying in that region.