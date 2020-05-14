China claims its troops patrolling on its side

New Delhi/Bejing: Amid tensions between the Indian and Chinese soldiers at Pangong Tso lake area, China said on Wednesday India should refrain from taking any action to “complicate” the issue and claimed the PLA troops were conducting “normal patrol” on the Chinese side of the border.

About the continued tensions along the border and whether the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops action was anyway related to the disagreements with the Indian government’s plan to lure business out of China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said both the countries were in diplomatic contact over the face-off between their troops. “China’s position on the border issue is consistent and clear. Chinese border troops have been upholding peace and tranquillity along the border areas,” Zhao told media.

“China is conducting normal patrol along the Chinese side of the LAC. We urge the Indian side to work with China and refrain from taking any complicating move so as to create enabling conditions for the development of our bilateral relations and peace and stability at the border areas,” he said.