China can never be our friend, its expansionist policies not in interest of India-Nepal: Baba Ramdev

Slamming China as "fraud and imperialist" Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday said that India and Nepal should never trust the dragon and maintain their relationship.

"China can never be our friend. It is our traditional enemy. China has always been a fraud, ignorant and an imperialist country. Its expansionist policies are not in interests of both India and Nepal. We should be ready for a battle if we are forced," Ramdev told ANI here.

He further said that although India and Nepal are divided on land but the population of the two countries has a lot in common and the friendship between them go a long way back.

"Even though there are boundaries between India and Nepal our cultures and traditions are similar. In India and Nepal's friendship lie the progress of both the countries," he added.

Ties between India and Nepal have been strained after the Himalayan nation amended its Constitution to include Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in its map.

India has termed as "untenable" the "artificial enlargement" of the territorial claims by Nepal after its parliament unanimously approved the new political map.

There has been border tensions between India and China after the clash in Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15, in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of PLA troops were killed. The Indian government on Monday banned 59 apps including Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps stating they were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence" of the country.