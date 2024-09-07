Chilling Murder Caught On Cam: Youth Pulled Off Bike, Thrashed & Stabbed To Death Over Personal Enmity In Broad Daylight In Patiala

@PatialaPolice

A 22-year-old man, identified as Karan, was brutally stabbed to death in Punjab’s Patiala on Friday after being dragged off a bike by three assailants.

The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, occurred in the Ablowal area when Karan was returning to his home in Babu Singh Colony.

The footage of the incident shows Karan riding pillion on a bike when he was intercepted by three men on another motorcycle. The attackers forcefully pulled him off the bike and launched a violent assault, repeatedly beating him before one of the men stabbed him in the chest.

As per reports, Karan was rushed to a nearby hospital, soon after the accident, but he succumbed to his injuries due to severe blood loss.

"Karan was on his way home when he was surrounded by men on two motorcycles," said a senior police official. "They assaulted him and stabbed him in the chest. Despite being taken to the hospital, he could not be saved because of excessive bleeding."

DSP City-1 Patiala provided important information regarding the tragic murder of a young boy in the Ablowal area of Patiala city. The police are thoroughly investigating the case, ensuring that justice will be served. pic.twitter.com/mhsrfZgFQf — Patiala Police (@PatialaPolice) September 7, 2024

The police have identified the three attackers as Ansh, Amanmeet, and Yuvraj. Efforts are currently underway to apprehend them, with authorities expressing confidence that arrests will be made soon. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

Initial findings suggest that the motive behind the attack may be personal enmity, although the exact cause of the conflict is still being examined.

As the investigation progresses, police are urging anyone with additional information to come forward. "We are closely examining all available evidence, including the CCTV footage, and are committed to bringing the culprits to justice," the police official added.