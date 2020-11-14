Children's Day 2020: Facebook, WhatsApp messages, SMS to wish your loved ones on November 14

November 14, the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, is celebrated as Children's Day in the country. Nehru is infamous for pampering children and engaging with them joyfully. He expressed his love during his personal meetings with children and through some of his writings. His letter from jail written to the young Indira Priyadarshini (later, Indira Gandhi) depict how eager he was to interact with children, both personally and intellectually, even when he was a political prisoner. His writings on world history were compiled as The Glimpses of World History.

Instances like these made the parliament pass a resolution declaring the of 14th November as Children's Day after Nehru's death. National Bal Bhavan located in ITO, New Delhi was established in 1956 by Pandit Nehru in order to create a space for children so that they could engage in co-curricular activities in a friendly and safe environment. Even today, National Bal Bhavan is an institution where children are trained to learn classical music, art, theatre and sports.

Children's Day or ‘Bal Diwas' is celebrated to spread awareness about rights and the need for the education of children.

These are the wishes that you can share with children that can make them smile:

Children are the flowers from heaven. Let's make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Happy children's day!

The bright, young, energetic souls who can effortlessly bring a smile on your face. A day dedicated to pampering them some more! Happy Children's Day!

The sweetest period of anyone's life is their childhood. A very happy children's day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun!

My brightest shining star, may you get all the stars in your kitty. Love you, my child. Happy Children's Day!

May the innocence in their smiles and the purity of their hearts stay forever unfaded. Wishing a joyful children's day to every kid in the world!

Children carry the hopes for our brighter tomorrow and the dreams of our happy future. Wishing a very enjoyable day for children all over the world.