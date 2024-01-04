Child Specialist Doctor Brutally Shot Dead Inside Hospital In UP's Jaunpur; Probe Underway | Twitter

Jaunpur: In a shocking incident, a doctor was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. The incident has exposed the poor state of law and order in the state. The doctor was shot dead by miscreants who slipped into the hospital at night while the doctor was sleeping on the third floor. He was shot and died after rapid firing by the miscreants. The deceased has been identified as Dr Tilakdhari Patel.

The miscreants entered the hospital with the intention of looting

There are reports that the miscreants entered the hospital with the intention of looting and also shot Child Specialist Dr TD Patel three times in Jaunpur. The incident occurred in the Jalalpur area. The doctor used to run his own hospital, Om Sai and also lived there. Dr Tilakdhari Patel is a resident of Madiyahu Assembly Constituency Gram Sabha Gopipur.

The police arrived at the spot and started an investigation

On receiving information on Wednesday (January 03) night the police arrived at the spot and started an investigation. In the initial investigation, it was found that the emboldened unknown miscreants opened fire on him and killed him. Police arrived at the spot and took the dead body of the doctor into their possession, and have started an investigation to nab the accused.

Teams have been formed to uncover the incident

The police said, "The director of Om Sai Hospital under Jalalpur police station was shot by three unknown people, who died during treatment. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against unknown people and teams have been formed to uncover the incident. In relation to the above."