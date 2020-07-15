Child sex racket: Bhopal newspaper owner held

Bhopal: Bhopal-based newspaper owner Pyare Miyan (68) who was on the run after five girls and a woman accused him of rape was arrested in J&K on Wednesday, the police said. Earlier in the day, the police claimed to have seized porn CDs, high-end cars, liquor bottles and bones of wild animals among other things during raids on his properties."We had information from sources that he was in Srinagar. He was arrested in coordination with local police," said Superintendent of Police (Bhopal South) Sai Krishna Thota.Thota said Miyan was likely to be brought here by Thursday morning."CDs, DVDs, pen drives and hard disks containing pornographic material were seized from five properties of Miyan in Bhopal and Indore in the last two days. These also include child pornographic content," Thota told PTI.The complainants had told the police that Miyan used to show them porn videos, he said.The seized vehicles included an Audi and a Pajero, the SP said, adding that these vehicles were used to ferry girls to Miyan's flats. One of the flats was also found to have a dance floor and a large bar, said sources.